Barcelona Faces Super Cup Semi Dilemma Amid Player Registration Crisis

Barcelona faces challenges in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final due to the unavailability of key players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. Manager Hansi Flick remains optimistic, seeing the registration issues as an opportunity to strengthen team unity despite the ongoing legal hurdles with the players' registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 00:08 IST
Barcelona is heading into the Spanish Super Cup semi-final with significant challenges as key players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor remain unregistered due to LaLiga's wage cap rules. Despite these setbacks, manager Hansi Flick remains hopeful.

Barcelona's recent appeal to register Olmo and Victor failed, with their final hope resting on the Spanish government's Administrative Sports Court. Flick emphasized the importance of unity, viewing the situation as a chance to strengthen the team's bond.

The upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao will be tough as Barcelona has been struggling in the league, having registered just one win in their last seven games. However, winger Lamine Yamal is fit to return from injury, boosting the team's spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

