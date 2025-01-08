Vinicius Jr's Two-Match Ban Stirs Speculation Ahead of Super Cup
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr received a two-match ban for violent conduct during a LaLiga match against Valencia. After an appeal, he will miss two league matches but is clear to play in the Super Cup game against Mallorca. Real aims to retain their title in Saudi Arabia.
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has been handed a two-match suspension following a red card for violent conduct during a tense LaLiga clash against Valencia, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Madrid.
The incident took place late in the second half at the Mestalla stadium, where Vinicius Jr was sent off for striking Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. The dismissal occurred when Real Madrid was down 1-0.
However, the Spanish FA (RFEF) confirmed that, after Real Madrid's appeal, the suspension will exclude Thursday's Super Cup match against Mallorca. Real Madrid, currently leading LaLiga with 43 points, aims to defend their Super Cup title in the upcoming tournament hosted in Saudi Arabia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
