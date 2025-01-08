Didier Deschamps to Step Down as France Coach After 2026

France's revered national team coach, Didier Deschamps, has confirmed that he will not pursue an extension to his contract, set to expire in 2026, the French soccer federation (FFF) disclosed to Reuters on Tuesday.

Deschamps, who took over as coach in 2012 following Laurent Blanc's departure, led France to a World Cup triumph in 2018 and another final in 2022. His remarkable tenure as both a player and coach has secured his place among football's elite.

Speculation regarding his successor is rife, with Zinedine Zidane emerging as the frontrunner. Former teammate and critic, Christophe Dugarry, expressed hope for Zidane's appointment in 2026, calling it a long-held personal wish.

(With inputs from agencies.)