Left Menu

Didier Deschamps to Step Down as France Coach After 2026

Didier Deschamps, France's long-serving national coach, announced he will not renew his contract expiring in 2026. Having led France to a World Cup victory in 2018 and a finals appearance in 2022, speculation mounts over his successor, with Zinedine Zidane as a leading candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 04:07 IST
Didier Deschamps to Step Down as France Coach After 2026
Didier Deschamps

France's revered national team coach, Didier Deschamps, has confirmed that he will not pursue an extension to his contract, set to expire in 2026, the French soccer federation (FFF) disclosed to Reuters on Tuesday.

Deschamps, who took over as coach in 2012 following Laurent Blanc's departure, led France to a World Cup triumph in 2018 and another final in 2022. His remarkable tenure as both a player and coach has secured his place among football's elite.

Speculation regarding his successor is rife, with Zinedine Zidane emerging as the frontrunner. Former teammate and critic, Christophe Dugarry, expressed hope for Zidane's appointment in 2026, calling it a long-held personal wish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025