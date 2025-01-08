Newcastle's Road to League Cup Glory: Howe's Strategic Caution

Newcastle United secured a crucial 2-0 victory against Arsenal in the League Cup, positioning themselves on the brink of the final. Despite the triumph, manager Eddie Howe emphasized caution, highlighting the significance of the upcoming second leg at St James' Park.

Since the 1987-88 season, teams with a two-goal advantage from the first leg have consistently reached the final, presenting a daunting challenge for Arsenal. Previously, Howe led Newcastle to the 2023 League Cup final but fell short against Manchester United.

The resilient squad, backed by the fervent Toon Army, celebrated their seventh consecutive win. Howe acknowledged the fatigue in the latter stages but praised his team's defensive resolve, underscoring the critical home leg ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)