Newcastle United Hit by Double Blow as Injuries Strike Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United's push for a European spot suffers a setback as Lewis Hall is ruled out for the season due to a foot injury, while Anthony Gordon misses crucial matches after a red card. The club faces Liverpool in the League Cup final at Wembley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:08 IST
Newcastle United faces a significant challenge after confirming that Lewis Hall, their left back, will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. This development comes at a critical time as the team chases a European qualification spot.

The club is already grappling with the absence of Anthony Gordon, who was suspended following a red card in their recent FA Cup match against Brighton & Hove Albion. Newcastle's management confirmed that Hall will undergo surgery, followed by rehabilitation, under the club's medical team.

With Newcastle currently sixth in the Premier League and just three points shy of fourth place, they prepare to face West Ham United. Meanwhile, their upcoming clash against Liverpool in the League Cup final at Wembley adds to the mounting pressure.

