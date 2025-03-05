Left Menu

Newcastle United Stands Firm on Retaining Star Striker Alexander Isak

Newcastle United is determined to keep its top players, including striker Alexander Isak, according to CEO Darren Eales. Despite interest from major European clubs, Newcastle plans to extend Isak's contract. The club is financially strong, with increased revenue and ambitious goals for future success.

Updated: 05-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:47 IST
Newcastle United's resolve to maintain its key players amidst transfer speculations is unwavering, as Chief Executive Officer Darren Eales addresses rumors concerning star striker Alexander Isak. With a contract that runs until 2028, Isak remains a hot target for top clubs, but Newcastle is determined to keep him.

Despite interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, Eales emphasizes the club's ambition to retain their best talent. Plans are in motion to extend the 25-year-old Swedish international's contract this summer, reinforcing the club's goals for long-term success and competitiveness.

Newcastle's financial outlook is robust, with a reported revenue of 320 million pounds, marking a 28% increase. This financial growth, linked to their Champions League qualification, aligns with the club's ambitions for strategic player acquisitions, aiming for alignment with manager Eddie Howe's vision.

