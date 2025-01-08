Left Menu

Nick Kyrgios Withdraws from Exhibition Match with Djokovic: Injury Concerns Loom

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from an exhibition match with Novak Djokovic due to an abdominal strain, further jeopardizing his participation in the upcoming Australian Open. The strain adds to a series of injuries, including knee and wrist issues, that have troubled Kyrgios recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 07:14 IST
Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of an exhibition event with Novak Djokovic, originally scheduled for Thursday, citing an abdominal strain. This setback raises concerns about his readiness for a return at the Australian Open later this month.

Posting on Instagram, the former Wimbledon finalist expressed regret, noting that he underwent an ultrasound, revealing a grade 1 abdominal strain. "I won't be able to play my good friend @djokernole," he said, promising to rest and prepare for the upcoming Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, who has struggled with multiple injuries, including knee and wrist problems, faced further speculation about his fitness following a recent loss at the Brisbane International. Despite these concerns, he remains in Australia's Davis Cup squad ahead of the Australian Open starting January 12 at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

