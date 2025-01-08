Left Menu

Konstas vs. Kohli: A Clash to Remember in BGT Drama

Young Australian cricketer Sam Konstas recounts a fierce on-field altercation with India's Virat Kohli during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The incident, a physical shoulder bump, set the stage for a memorable Test match. Despite initial tension, Konstas expressed his admiration for Kohli, labeling him a 'down to earth' legend.

Konstas vs. Kohli: A Clash to Remember in BGT Drama
Sam Konstas. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sam Konstas, a rising Australian batting star, has opened up about his on-field altercation with Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Boxing Day Test, highly anticipated by cricket fans, was characterized by intense rivalries and gripping cricket action.

Konstas, only 19, faced off against India's fierce pacer Jasprit Bumrah, showcasing exceptional skill and confidence that electrified the MCG audience. Despite being embroiled in a heated exchange with Kohli, Konstas later expressed his deep admiration for the Indian superstar during a discussion with CODE Sports, acknowledging Kohli's influence and presence.

The incident between Konstas and Kohli added to the high stakes and drama of the Test match, with India eventually falling short in their run chase. Konstas, reflecting on the experience, remarked on Kohli's humility and how it was an honor to compete against someone he had idolized from a young age. Konstas has since continued to impress with strong performances across various tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

