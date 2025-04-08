Jasprit Bumrah's Triumphant Return Recaptures Hope for MI
Jasprit Bumrah made a notable comeback in IPL 2025, showcasing excellent performance despite Mumbai Indians' loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The pacer, who returned from a three-month hiatus, impressed with his control and execution, providing a renewed sense of optimism for Mumbai Indians and Indian cricket broader goals.
- Country:
- India
Jasprit Bumrah made a highly anticipated return to competitive cricket, demonstrating his full prowess in the IPL 2025 despite the Mumbai Indians' 12-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The pacer's performance was met with satisfaction from MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who noted Bumrah's effective execution and physical readiness since his last match in the New Year's Test in Australia, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Jayawardene noted Bumrah's personal disappointment at not securing a win but praised his pace and execution. After a three-month hiatus cleared by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, Bumrah rejoined the squad, training diligently before bowling to batters for the first time in months. He played an instrumental role, bowling economically with figures of 0/29 in four overs, adding much-needed control in various innings phases which was crucial as MI struggled at the match end.
The coach emphasized patience in bringing Bumrah back, acknowledging the shift from Test cricket to T20 dynamics. Bumrah's return, marked with just two expensive boundaries in his total spell, provides MI and Indian cricket an element of confidence, despite their continuing struggles this season. ESPNcricinfo highlighted the pacer's battle-readiness, even as he fills in the game-time gaps through ongoing play. His comeback, although in the mix of MI's challenging start, is a bright spot for both the franchise and national prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BCCI Retains Star Players in Women's Cricket Central Contracts
BCCI Reveals 2024-25 Contracts for India's Women's Cricket Team
BCCI Central Contracts: Changes Loom for Men's A+ Category
Sidhu Praises Kohli and Dhoni as Legendary Institutions Ahead of CSK vs RCB Clash
Ruturaj Gaikwad Eager for Thrilling CSK Clash Against RCB Led by New Captain Rajat Patidar