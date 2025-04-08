Jasprit Bumrah's Triumphant Return Recaptures Hope for MI

Jasprit Bumrah made a highly anticipated return to competitive cricket, demonstrating his full prowess in the IPL 2025 despite the Mumbai Indians' 12-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The pacer's performance was met with satisfaction from MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who noted Bumrah's effective execution and physical readiness since his last match in the New Year's Test in Australia, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Jayawardene noted Bumrah's personal disappointment at not securing a win but praised his pace and execution. After a three-month hiatus cleared by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, Bumrah rejoined the squad, training diligently before bowling to batters for the first time in months. He played an instrumental role, bowling economically with figures of 0/29 in four overs, adding much-needed control in various innings phases which was crucial as MI struggled at the match end.

The coach emphasized patience in bringing Bumrah back, acknowledging the shift from Test cricket to T20 dynamics. Bumrah's return, marked with just two expensive boundaries in his total spell, provides MI and Indian cricket an element of confidence, despite their continuing struggles this season. ESPNcricinfo highlighted the pacer's battle-readiness, even as he fills in the game-time gaps through ongoing play. His comeback, although in the mix of MI's challenging start, is a bright spot for both the franchise and national prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)