Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Triumphant Return Recaptures Hope for MI

Jasprit Bumrah made a notable comeback in IPL 2025, showcasing excellent performance despite Mumbai Indians' loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The pacer, who returned from a three-month hiatus, impressed with his control and execution, providing a renewed sense of optimism for Mumbai Indians and Indian cricket broader goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:23 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Triumphant Return Recaptures Hope for MI
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jasprit Bumrah made a highly anticipated return to competitive cricket, demonstrating his full prowess in the IPL 2025 despite the Mumbai Indians' 12-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The pacer's performance was met with satisfaction from MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who noted Bumrah's effective execution and physical readiness since his last match in the New Year's Test in Australia, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Jayawardene noted Bumrah's personal disappointment at not securing a win but praised his pace and execution. After a three-month hiatus cleared by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, Bumrah rejoined the squad, training diligently before bowling to batters for the first time in months. He played an instrumental role, bowling economically with figures of 0/29 in four overs, adding much-needed control in various innings phases which was crucial as MI struggled at the match end.

The coach emphasized patience in bringing Bumrah back, acknowledging the shift from Test cricket to T20 dynamics. Bumrah's return, marked with just two expensive boundaries in his total spell, provides MI and Indian cricket an element of confidence, despite their continuing struggles this season. ESPNcricinfo highlighted the pacer's battle-readiness, even as he fills in the game-time gaps through ongoing play. His comeback, although in the mix of MI's challenging start, is a bright spot for both the franchise and national prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025