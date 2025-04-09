NMCG Approves Major Projects to Rejuvenate Ganga River and Combat Pollution

In a strategic move to further its commitment to environmental conservation and river rejuvenation, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has taken significant steps to preserve and protect the Ganga River ecosystem. The 61st Executive Committee (EC) Meeting of NMCG, led by Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital, the Director-General of NMCG, saw the approval of several high-impact projects aimed at enhancing river cleanliness, reducing pollution, and safeguarding the environmental and cultural legacy of the river. These initiatives mark another milestone in India’s ambitious efforts to restore the Ganga, which has been a lifeline to millions of people over centuries.

The EC meeting saw deliberations on multiple projects valued at over ₹900 Crore, focusing on addressing pollution at the source, building modern sewage treatment infrastructure, and developing sustainable practices to protect the river for future generations. These projects are part of the overarching vision of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to not only clean and rejuvenate the river but to also promote sustainable development while preserving the cultural and environmental heritage that the Ganga represents.

Major Sewage Projects for River Pollution Control

One of the key approvals was for the sewerage projects in Moradabad town in Uttar Pradesh, designed to prevent the pollution of the Ramganga River. The ambitious ₹409.93 crore initiative involves the construction of two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 80 MLD (15 MLD in Zone-3 and 65 MLD in Zone-4). Additionally, five major drains will be intercepted and diverted to the STPs to prevent untreated sewage from contaminating the river. This step marks a significant leap in tackling water pollution at its source and will help in restoring the health of the Ramganga River, an important tributary of the Ganga.

Another major project approved in the meeting was for Arrah town in Bihar, which focuses on intercepting and diverting untreated sewage to a newly constructed STP. With an estimated cost of ₹328.29 crore, the project will involve building a 47 MLD capacity STP and a 19.5 km long sewer network. The Hybrid Annuity Model will be implemented for the operation and maintenance of the plant over the next 15 years. This project is aimed at reducing the pollution level in the Ganga by addressing the sewage problem in Arrah city, which directly impacts water quality in the river.

In a move to further streamline the drainage system in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur City, the NMCG approved a project worth ₹138.11 crore aimed at intercepting and diverting the sewage from 14 untapped drains. These drains currently discharge untreated sewage directly into the Ganga River. The project will involve the installation of sewage pumping stations and manholes to direct the sewage to treatment plants. This project is a vital step towards ensuring that Kanpur’s waste does not further pollute the already stressed Ganga River.

Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant to Improve Urban Sanitation

Another significant initiative approved at the EC meeting was the establishment of a state-of-the-art Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) in Pujali Municipality, West Bengal, at a cost of ₹5.96 crore. This plant, with a capacity of 8 KLD, will address urban sanitation issues and ensure that faecal sludge is treated in an environmentally safe manner, thus preventing contamination of nearby water sources. This initiative is part of the broader Namami Gange program and is aimed at improving sanitation and public health in the region.

Nature-Based Solutions for Yamuna Rejuvenation

A pilot project focused on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River in the National Capital was also approved during the meeting. The installation of CAMUS-SBT (Continuous Advanced Mite Utilizing System – Soil-Based Treatment) plants in the Shahdara drain is aimed at improving water quality by treating liquid pollutants. With a total capacity of 5 MLD, the plants are designed to meet water quality standards set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). This nature-based solution promises to bring innovative approaches to river rejuvenation while supporting the broader goal of reducing pollution in one of India’s most crucial river systems.

Collaborative Research and Development Initiatives

As part of its ongoing efforts to support scientific research and innovation, the NMCG also approved the creation of the NMCG-IIT Delhi-Dutch Collaboratory for Intelligent River Systems and Clean Yamuna (IND-RIVERS). This groundbreaking initiative will bring together leading academic institutions, government departments, and international partners to focus on critical issues related to urban rivers, nature-based solutions, and river ecosystem management. This collaborative research hub will play a pivotal role in developing action-oriented solutions to the challenges faced by the Ganga and its tributaries, as well as other major river systems in India.

Promoting Traditional River Heritage

In a unique move to preserve the cultural heritage tied to the Ganga, the EC also approved a project to study and document the traditional wooden boat-making craft that has thrived for centuries in the Ganga basin. This initiative aims to promote the sustainable use of resources and preserve the artisanal traditions that are an integral part of the Ganga’s cultural landscape.

Knowledge and Skill Development through Biodiversity Parks

In line with its commitment to public education and skill development, the NMCG has approved the establishment of the DDA Biodiversity Parks as a Knowledge cum-Skill Development Centre. This project, estimated at ₹8.64 crore, will focus on training individuals in biodiversity conservation and river management. The Delhi Yamuna Biodiversity Park will serve as the knowledge partner for this project, helping to create awareness about the importance of preserving river ecosystems and sustainable water management practices.

Moving Forward: The Ganga’s Clean Future

With the successful implementation of these transformative initiatives, the NMCG is setting the stage for a cleaner, healthier Ganga and its tributaries. These projects are aimed at tackling pollution from multiple fronts, from improving urban sanitation to introducing innovative technologies for waste treatment. The combined efforts will not only reduce the environmental impact of pollution but also contribute to the overall sustainable development of the regions that depend on the river for water, livelihood, and culture.

These initiatives represent a robust and visionary approach to river management, combining modern technology with traditional knowledge, community involvement, and sustainable practices. They are a testament to India’s unwavering commitment to restoring the Ganga to its former glory, ensuring that the river continues to nourish the land and people for generations to come.

The 61st Executive Committee meeting of the NMCG was attended by key officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, NMCG, and various state-level organizations. Among the attendees were Sh. Mahabir Prasad, Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor of the Ministry of Power (additional charge) River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Sh. Nalin Srivastava, Deputy Director General of NMCG; Sh. Anoop Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director (Technical); Sh. Brijendra Swaroop, Executive Director (Projects); Sh. S.P. Vashistha, Executive Director (Administration); Sh. Bhaskar Dasgupta, Executive Director (Finance); Ms. Nandini Ghosh, Project Director of West Bengal SPMG; Sh. Animesh Kumar Parashar, Managing Director of Bihar BUIDCO; and Sh. Prabhash Kumar, Additional Project Director of Uttar Pradesh SMCG.