Kyrgios' Grand Slam Comeback in Jeopardy: Abdominal Injury Strikes Again

Nick Kyrgios' anticipated return to Grand Slam tennis faces another hurdle following his recent abdominal injury, casting doubt over his participation in the Australian Open.

Kyrgios, a 2022 Wimbledon finalist, has been sidelined by wrist and knee problems since the U.S. Open. He disclosed via Instagram that an ultrasound revealed the abdominal strain, forcing him to skip an exhibition with Novak Djokovic this Thursday. Despite this, Kyrgios is focused on rest and recovery to ensure his readiness for the Australian Open in Melbourne.

In a recent competitive comeback at Brisbane, Kyrgios played one singles match and teamed with Djokovic for doubles, but the initial success was short-lived with a loss to Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus. As the Australian Open looms, Kyrgios is working hard to overcome his injury woes.

