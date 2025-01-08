Manjrekar Questions Rohit's Commitment Ahead of Vital England Test Series

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expressed concerns about the performance of India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, ahead of the crucial England Test series. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar emphasized the need for Rohit to refine his defensive skills and counter-attacking game. According to Manjrekar, these aspects are crucial as Rohit battles a slump in form during the 2024/25 Test season.

India's recent series losses, including a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand and a 1-3 loss to Australia, have intensified scrutiny on Rohit's captaincy. Manjrekar pointed out that unlike cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, Rohit seems to lack the necessary sacrifices for a final career resurgence. He observed that Rohit's play, particularly on Indian pitches, leaves much to be desired and highlighted the need for better strategy ahead of the England series.

The challenge facing Rohit and the team is daunting, especially with the need to improve both his defense and counter-attacking strategy. Manjrekar suggested considering KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as a more viable opening partnership. As the cricketing community watches closely, the upcoming matches will be a critical test of Rohit Sharma's leadership and adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)