Virat Kohli Smashes Sachin Tendulkar's Record in List A Cricket
Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record as the fastest to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Achieving this milestone in 330 innings, Kohli has become the fastest to reach each 1,000-run milestone from 10,000 runs onwards. Kohli plans to play against New Zealand in January.
India's renowned batting maestro, Virat Kohli, has shattered yet another record, racing past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to score 16,000 runs in List A cricket. This remarkable feat was achieved during his 330th innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Kohli surpassed Tendulkar, who had previously set the benchmark in 391 innings. The 37-year-old star achieved this milestone while playing for Delhi against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Notably, Kohli now holds the record for being the fastest to every 1,000-run increment from 10,000 runs onward.
Having retired from Test and T20 International formats, Kohli's return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a 15-year hiatus has been impressive. With an outstanding track record in the tournament, his next assignment is anticipated to be the ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11.