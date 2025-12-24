Left Menu

Virat Kohli Smashes Sachin Tendulkar's Record in List A Cricket

Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record as the fastest to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Achieving this milestone in 330 innings, Kohli has become the fastest to reach each 1,000-run milestone from 10,000 runs onwards. Kohli plans to play against New Zealand in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:01 IST
Virat Kohli Smashes Sachin Tendulkar's Record in List A Cricket
Virat Kohli

India's renowned batting maestro, Virat Kohli, has shattered yet another record, racing past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to score 16,000 runs in List A cricket. This remarkable feat was achieved during his 330th innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kohli surpassed Tendulkar, who had previously set the benchmark in 391 innings. The 37-year-old star achieved this milestone while playing for Delhi against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Notably, Kohli now holds the record for being the fastest to every 1,000-run increment from 10,000 runs onward.

Having retired from Test and T20 International formats, Kohli's return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a 15-year hiatus has been impressive. With an outstanding track record in the tournament, his next assignment is anticipated to be the ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025