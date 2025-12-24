Virat Kohli Smashes Sachin Tendulkar's Record in List A Cricket

India's renowned batting maestro, Virat Kohli, has shattered yet another record, racing past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to score 16,000 runs in List A cricket. This remarkable feat was achieved during his 330th innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kohli surpassed Tendulkar, who had previously set the benchmark in 391 innings. The 37-year-old star achieved this milestone while playing for Delhi against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Notably, Kohli now holds the record for being the fastest to every 1,000-run increment from 10,000 runs onward.

Having retired from Test and T20 International formats, Kohli's return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a 15-year hiatus has been impressive. With an outstanding track record in the tournament, his next assignment is anticipated to be the ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11.