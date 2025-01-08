India's Boxing Revolution: Championships Under New Weight Classes
The Boxing Federation of India is conducting the men's national championships under the new weight class system defined by the breakaway World Boxing. The changes aim for Olympic recognition, with World Boxing hoping to gain endorsement from the IOC. Indian boxer Govind Sahani started strong with a victory.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is hosting the men's national championships in alignment with the newly established 10 weight categories by World Boxing, a breakaway organization aiming for Olympic status.
The ongoing championship adheres to World Boxing's Technical and Competition Rules, which feature fewer weight classes compared to the suspended International Boxing Association's (IBA) 13 categories. This adjustment aligns with efforts to secure recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Indian athletes have already made their mark, with Govind Sahani winning his opening match. Formed after the IBA's loss of status, World Boxing has garnered 60 members and is awaiting IOC recognition next year. India joined the organization recently, further strengthening its bid for recognition.
