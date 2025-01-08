Rohit and Kohli Urged to Rediscover Test Form in Ranji Trophy Return

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has called on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to return to Ranji Trophy cricket, following their struggles in the recent Border-Gavaskar series that led to India's defeat. Shastri emphasized the significance of domestic cricket in sustaining the duo's excellence in the Test arena.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir echoed this sentiment, noting the importance of domestic play between international commitments. Shastri, speaking with cricket legend Ricky Ponting on ICC Review, highlighted how playing in the Ranji Trophy could help the two superstars stay relevant and improve their play against spin.

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting, former Australian captain, suggested that Kohli might benefit from a hiatus to overcome his current struggles. Ponting, drawing from personal experience, mentioned that a break could help Kohli regain his love for the game, arguing that his desire to perform well might be becoming counterproductive.

(With inputs from agencies.)