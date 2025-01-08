The Never-Ending Season: Tennis Players Seek Balance Amidst a Grueling Calendar
The professional tennis calendar leaves players with a virtually non-existent offseason, prompting concerns about their health and well-being. Champions like Coco Gauff and Conchita Martinez advocate for a longer break. Despite efforts to rest, players remain entangled in a rigorous cycle of tournaments and training.
The relentless pace of the professional tennis calendar means players get little to no offseason. Immediately after the 2024 season, the 2025 tennis year kicked off, leaving athletes grappling with fatigue and injury concerns as they head into the Australian Open.
Key figures in the sport, including 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff and former Wimbledon winner Conchita Martinez, are calling for a longer offseason, emphasizing players' health and the need for adequate rest. These sentiments are echoed by others in the sport, who lament the non-stop cycle of matches and training.
Despite these challenges, players make the most of their limited downtime for both relaxation and preparation. However, the demands of the sport often compel them to balance their recuperation with ongoing participation in tournaments and exhibitions, raising questions about sustainability and player welfare.
