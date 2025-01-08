New Zealand Clinches ODI Series with Decisive Victory Against Sri Lanka

New Zealand secured the ODI series win over Sri Lanka with a decisive 113-run victory in Hamilton, despite one match remaining in the series. The Black Caps delivered a stellar performance with both bat and ball, confidently defending a target of 256 in a rain-reduced 37-over match. Sri Lanka crumbled to 142 all out in just 30.2 overs.

Sri Lanka's innings staggered after a poor start, managing only 22/4 within the first five overs. Jacob Duffy's early strikes saw Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis dismissed cheaply, while Matt Henry further worsened their plight by removing Avishka Fernando, leaving them in deep trouble at 18/3.

Charith Asalanka faced an unfortunate run-out, compounding Sri Lanka's troubles. Although Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage tried to stabilize the innings with a 57-run stand, Nathan Smith claimed Liyanage's wicket, leaving them struggling. Kamindu's fighting 64 provided some hope, but lack of support saw wickets topple around him, leading to their collapse. New Zealand's Will O'Rourke was impressive with 3/31, supported by Duffy's 2/30.

Earlier, opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka saw New Zealand post 255/9. Rachin Ravindra's crucial 79 and Mark Chapman's 62 anchored the innings after Will Young's dismissal. Maheesh Theekshana emerged as Sri Lanka's best bowler, capturing 4/44 including a hat-trick.

With this win, New Zealand not only clinched the series but also set a commanding tone for the final match. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will seek to restore some dignity in the concluding encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)