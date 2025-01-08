Dakar Rally Drama: Al-Attiyah's Struggles in Saudi Sands

Nasser Al-Attiyah hit trouble during the Dakar Rally's challenging Saudi Arabian segment, decreasing his chances of victory after encountering wheel problems.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi emerged victorious in the fourth stage for Toyota, narrowing the gap with leader Henk Lategan. Despite Al-Attiyah's misfortune, competitive tensions remain high in the rally.

Meanwhile, in the motorcycle category, Australian Daniel Sanders led the pack with a strong performance, widening his gap over closer contenders. The intense two-week rally continues until January 17th, promising more high-stakes action.

(With inputs from agencies.)