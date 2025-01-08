Left Menu

Rising Stars Shine: Quarterfinals at ITF J300 Event

Arnav Paparkar overcame a tough second set to reach the quarterfinals of the ITF J300 event. Pranav Senthil Kumar, Maaya Rajshwaran Revathi, and others joined him in advancing. Hitesh Chauhan's campaign ended after a close match. Other notable advances include Korean fourth seed Donghyun Hwang and Roshan Santosh.

Updated: 08-01-2025 19:58 IST
Rising Stars Shine: Quarterfinals at ITF J300 Event

  • Country:
  • India

Arnav Paparkar showcased resilience by overcoming a challenging second set against Croatia's Emanuel Ivanisevic, advancing to the quarterfinals of the boys' event at the ITF J300 tournament. Joining him in the last eight are top seed Pranav Senthil Kumar and Maaya Rajshwaran Revathi in the girls' singles.

Ivanisevic pushed Arnav hard despite a sluggish start, highlighting the competitive nature of the match. Senthil had an easier time, decisively defeating Alexey Shibaev 6-2, 6-3, while Samarth Sahita emerged victorious in an all-Indian match against Varun Verma, winning 6-4, 6-4.

In contrast, Hitesh Chauhan's journey ended in a close defeat to Damir Zhalgasbay. Korean players Donghyun Hwang and Hyeon Seok Seo, along with Roshan Santosh and Arturs Zagras, rounded out the quarterfinal lineup. On the girls' side, India's Maaya secured a smooth victory over France's Manon Favier, and Polina Berezina progressed after her opponent withdrew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

