Dragon's Fiery Comeback: Tamil Nadu Triumphs 6-5 Over Gonasika

The Tamil Nadu Dragons emerged victorious with a narrow 6-5 win over Team Gonasika, ignited by Jip Janssen's remarkable hat-trick during the Hockey India League encounter on Wednesday at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

Team Gonasika initially seemed in control, with Araijeet Singh Hundal scoring in the fifth minute. He doubled their lead shortly after, but Tamil Nadu made their mark with a penalty corner goal towards the end of the first quarter.

The Dragons' determination shone through in the second quarter, equalizing quickly before taking command in the second half. Despite Gonasika's persistent attacks, the Dragons' resilience paid off, with them cementing the lead and securing second place in the league standings with this electrifying win.

(With inputs from agencies.)