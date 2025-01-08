Left Menu

Dragon's Fiery Comeback: Tamil Nadu Triumphs 6-5 Over Gonasika

The Tamil Nadu Dragons, led by Jip Janssen's hat-trick, triumphed 6-5 against Team Gonasika in a thrilling Hockey India League match. The game was a whirlwind of goals, with Tamil Nadu's relentless performance securing a comeback victory, propelling them to second place in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:51 IST
Dragon's Fiery Comeback: Tamil Nadu Triumphs 6-5 Over Gonasika
Tamil Nadu Dragons. (Picture: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Dragons emerged victorious with a narrow 6-5 win over Team Gonasika, ignited by Jip Janssen's remarkable hat-trick during the Hockey India League encounter on Wednesday at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

Team Gonasika initially seemed in control, with Araijeet Singh Hundal scoring in the fifth minute. He doubled their lead shortly after, but Tamil Nadu made their mark with a penalty corner goal towards the end of the first quarter.

The Dragons' determination shone through in the second quarter, equalizing quickly before taking command in the second half. Despite Gonasika's persistent attacks, the Dragons' resilience paid off, with them cementing the lead and securing second place in the league standings with this electrifying win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025