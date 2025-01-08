Left Menu

West Ham United Parts Ways with Head Coach Julen Lopetegui

West Ham United has dismissed head coach Julen Lopetegui due to the team's unsatisfactory performance, ranking 14th after 20 matches in the Premier League. The club stated the decision was made as the first half of the 2024-25 season did not meet its ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:53 IST
West Ham United Parts Ways with Head Coach Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui

West Ham United has announced the dismissal of head coach Julen Lopetegui following a lackluster start to the Premier League season. The team currently sits 14th in the standings, prompting the club to reassess its leadership.

The decision comes as West Ham's performance has failed to meet expectations for the 2024-25 season, with the club aiming for higher achievements. In aligning with its goals, the London club felt compelled to make this change.

In a statement released by the club, West Ham stated that the move was necessary to ensure the team's objectives are met as the season progresses. The search for a new head coach will soon commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025