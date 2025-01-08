West Ham United Parts Ways with Head Coach Julen Lopetegui

West Ham United has announced the dismissal of head coach Julen Lopetegui following a lackluster start to the Premier League season. The team currently sits 14th in the standings, prompting the club to reassess its leadership.

The decision comes as West Ham's performance has failed to meet expectations for the 2024-25 season, with the club aiming for higher achievements. In aligning with its goals, the London club felt compelled to make this change.

In a statement released by the club, West Ham stated that the move was necessary to ensure the team's objectives are met as the season progresses. The search for a new head coach will soon commence.

