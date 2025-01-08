Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Khel Ratna Award Selection

Manu Bhaker's recent Khel Ratna Award win has stirred controversy, as Wrestling Federation of India's President criticized the selection process. Accusations of favoritism emerged after Bhaker’s initial exclusion despite her Olympic success. Calls for transparency in national awards have been reignited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:03 IST
Sanjay Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Olympic double medalist shooter Manu Bhaker is set to receive the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honor, but the announcement has ignited a debate over transparency. Sanjay Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India, has raised concerns about favoritism, alleging that influential athletes are favored in the award nominations.

Sanjay Singh pointed out that Bhaker's name was included only after public outrage over her initial exclusion. 'Officials discuss who to award the Khel Ratna...Manu Bhaker's name wasn't there initially, even after winning two medals,' said Singh, highlighting the bias in the selection process. He addressed the state of wrestling in India, acknowledging recent challenges but expressing optimism for more medals in the future.

Manu Bhaker's recognition came after her stellar performances, including opening India's medal tally in the Olympics with a third-place finish in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. Despite her celebrated inclusion in the Khel Ratna Award list, the controversy over the selection process questions the fairness and calls for transparency in the nomination criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

