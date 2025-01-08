Debate Erupts Over Khel Ratna Award Selection

Olympic double medalist shooter Manu Bhaker is set to receive the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honor, but the announcement has ignited a debate over transparency. Sanjay Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India, has raised concerns about favoritism, alleging that influential athletes are favored in the award nominations.

Sanjay Singh pointed out that Bhaker's name was included only after public outrage over her initial exclusion. 'Officials discuss who to award the Khel Ratna...Manu Bhaker's name wasn't there initially, even after winning two medals,' said Singh, highlighting the bias in the selection process. He addressed the state of wrestling in India, acknowledging recent challenges but expressing optimism for more medals in the future.

Manu Bhaker's recognition came after her stellar performances, including opening India's medal tally in the Olympics with a third-place finish in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. Despite her celebrated inclusion in the Khel Ratna Award list, the controversy over the selection process questions the fairness and calls for transparency in the nomination criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)