Global Golf Stars Joaquin Niemann and Nicolai Hojgaard Earn Special Invites to the Masters

LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann is among the golfers who have been extended a special invitation to compete in the upcoming Masters Tournament, a tradition that sees leading international players invited by Augusta National. The 26-year-old from Chile is joined by Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, who delivered a noteworthy performance during his Masters debut last year.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, highlighted the club's ongoing support for international players in a statement. This tradition allows talent from all over the world to be showcased as the club welcomes both Niemann and Hojgaard back to the Masters. These players have displayed their skills on golf courses around the globe.

Niemann, currently ranked 71st globally, has been successful with LIV Golf and achieved a runner-up position in the league's 2024 season-long championship. Meanwhile, Hojgaard ended the 2024 season with consistent performances on the DP World Tour, underscoring his steady rise in the sport. He will be part of a historic moment this year as he competes alongside his brother in the Masters.

