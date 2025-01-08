Left Menu

Global Golf Stars Joaquin Niemann and Nicolai Hojgaard Earn Special Invites to the Masters

Joaquin Niemann and Nicolai Hojgaard have received special invitations to the Masters as part of Augusta National's tradition. Both showcased impressive performances internationally, with Niemann excelling in LIV Golf and Hojgaard making a strong Masters debut. This year's tournament, scheduled for April 10-13, will also feature Hojgaard's twin brother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:37 IST
Global Golf Stars Joaquin Niemann and Nicolai Hojgaard Earn Special Invites to the Masters

LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann is among the golfers who have been extended a special invitation to compete in the upcoming Masters Tournament, a tradition that sees leading international players invited by Augusta National. The 26-year-old from Chile is joined by Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, who delivered a noteworthy performance during his Masters debut last year.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, highlighted the club's ongoing support for international players in a statement. This tradition allows talent from all over the world to be showcased as the club welcomes both Niemann and Hojgaard back to the Masters. These players have displayed their skills on golf courses around the globe.

Niemann, currently ranked 71st globally, has been successful with LIV Golf and achieved a runner-up position in the league's 2024 season-long championship. Meanwhile, Hojgaard ended the 2024 season with consistent performances on the DP World Tour, underscoring his steady rise in the sport. He will be part of a historic moment this year as he competes alongside his brother in the Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025