Brooks Koepka's Exit Shakes LIV Golf as PGA Tour Beckons

In a major shake-up, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has decided to leave LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded league that has been causing ripples across the golfing world. This significant move raises questions about whether the PGA Tour will find a way to allow his return.

Koepka, who joined LIV Golf in June 2022, cited family priorities as the reason for his amicable departure. Scott O'Neil, LIV's new CEO, confirmed that Koepka would no longer compete in the league, a decision announced alongside Talor Gooch taking over as the new captain of the Smash team Koepka previously led.

Although LIV does not disclose player contracts, it was believed that Koepka had a year left on his deal. He now potentially eyes a return to the PGA Tour, having notified them of his intentions prior to disclosing the decision. His departure leaves major holes for LIV, with Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm remaining as key players.