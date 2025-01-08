Tragic Loss: Remembering Tom Voyce Amid Storm Darragh's Aftermath

Tom Voyce, the esteemed former England rugby winger, has tragically lost his life by drowning in the recent flooding caused by Storm Darragh, as reported by British media on Wednesday. An inquest revealed that Voyce's vehicle was submerged under seven feet of water after he was reported missing on December 8.

Voyce was a notable figure in rugby, having played for renowned clubs such as Bath, Wasps, and Gloucester, in addition to earning nine international caps. The 43-year-old's disappearance triggered a search operation that culminated when Northumbria police discovered his body four days later.

The ongoing inquest hearing, set to conclude on April 1, seeks to bring clarity to the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise. The rugby community mourns the loss of a talented player and a respected sportsman.

