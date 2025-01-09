Left Menu

Sabalenka's Pursuit of Third Consecutive Australian Open Triumph

Aryna Sabalenka aims to clinch a third consecutive Australian Open title, building on her recent success at the WTA title in Brisbane. She faces competition from Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. With stellar form likened to Serena Williams, Sabalenka's determination remains unyielding as she enters Melbourne Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 06:00 IST
Sabalenka's Pursuit of Third Consecutive Australian Open Triumph
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka is set to compete for her third straight Australian Open title this month, raising the pivotal question: Can anyone halt the Belarusian's dominance in women's tennis?

The 26-year-old world number one is the frontrunner at Melbourne Park. A victory would secure her fourth major title and expand the rankings gap over Poland's Iga Swiatek and the USA's Coco Gauff. Having recently won her 18th WTA title in Brisbane, Sabalenka shows unmatched consistency, reaching the semi-finals in nine of her last 12 Grand Slams, including clinching the U.S. Open.

Sabalenka's current form draws parallels with Serena Williams. With her eyes on a third consecutive Australian victory, an achievement last seen by Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999, Sabalenka maintains focus and determination despite fierce competition from Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025