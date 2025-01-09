Sabalenka's Pursuit of Third Consecutive Australian Open Triumph
Aryna Sabalenka aims to clinch a third consecutive Australian Open title, building on her recent success at the WTA title in Brisbane. She faces competition from Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. With stellar form likened to Serena Williams, Sabalenka's determination remains unyielding as she enters Melbourne Park.
Aryna Sabalenka is set to compete for her third straight Australian Open title this month, raising the pivotal question: Can anyone halt the Belarusian's dominance in women's tennis?
The 26-year-old world number one is the frontrunner at Melbourne Park. A victory would secure her fourth major title and expand the rankings gap over Poland's Iga Swiatek and the USA's Coco Gauff. Having recently won her 18th WTA title in Brisbane, Sabalenka shows unmatched consistency, reaching the semi-finals in nine of her last 12 Grand Slams, including clinching the U.S. Open.
Sabalenka's current form draws parallels with Serena Williams. With her eyes on a third consecutive Australian victory, an achievement last seen by Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999, Sabalenka maintains focus and determination despite fierce competition from Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iga Swiatek's Suspension: Navigating Support and Controversy
Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz Lift U.S. into United Cup Quarterfinals
Coco Gauff Shines as Team USA Triumphs in United Cup
Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz Propel U.S. to United Cup Semifinals
Iga Swiatek's Comeback: The 2025 Australian Open Test