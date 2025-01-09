Sabalenka's Pursuit of Third Consecutive Australian Open Triumph

Aryna Sabalenka is set to compete for her third straight Australian Open title this month, raising the pivotal question: Can anyone halt the Belarusian's dominance in women's tennis?

The 26-year-old world number one is the frontrunner at Melbourne Park. A victory would secure her fourth major title and expand the rankings gap over Poland's Iga Swiatek and the USA's Coco Gauff. Having recently won her 18th WTA title in Brisbane, Sabalenka shows unmatched consistency, reaching the semi-finals in nine of her last 12 Grand Slams, including clinching the U.S. Open.

Sabalenka's current form draws parallels with Serena Williams. With her eyes on a third consecutive Australian victory, an achievement last seen by Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999, Sabalenka maintains focus and determination despite fierce competition from Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and others.

