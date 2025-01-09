Wildfires Threaten NFL Game Plans as Los Angeles Battles Flames

As raging wildfires encircle Los Angeles, the NFL is pushing forward with plans to host the Vikings-Rams playoff game this Monday in LA. However, the league is prepared to relocate the game to Glendale, Arizona if the situation demands.

Amid these devastating fires, which have claimed lives and homes, the NFL emphasized its commitment to community safety, maintaining close coordination with public officials and team representatives.

The wildfires have also impacted other sports in the region. The Los Angeles Chargers altered their practice routine to reduce smoke exposure, and the NHL postponed a local game. The Los Angeles Lakers' coach reported his family's evacuation from the fire-affected area.

