Left Menu

Wildfires Threaten NFL Game Plans as Los Angeles Battles Flames

The NFL is preparing to hold the Vikings-Rams playoff game in Los Angeles amidst devastating wildfires. The league prioritizes community safety and may move the game to Glendale, Arizona. With severe fires affecting Los Angeles, events like NHL games are postponed, and local sports teams adjust their plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 06:47 IST
Wildfires Threaten NFL Game Plans as Los Angeles Battles Flames
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As raging wildfires encircle Los Angeles, the NFL is pushing forward with plans to host the Vikings-Rams playoff game this Monday in LA. However, the league is prepared to relocate the game to Glendale, Arizona if the situation demands.

Amid these devastating fires, which have claimed lives and homes, the NFL emphasized its commitment to community safety, maintaining close coordination with public officials and team representatives.

The wildfires have also impacted other sports in the region. The Los Angeles Chargers altered their practice routine to reduce smoke exposure, and the NHL postponed a local game. The Los Angeles Lakers' coach reported his family's evacuation from the fire-affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025