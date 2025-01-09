Formula 1 Extends Spa-Francorchamps Contract Through 2031

Formula 1 has cemented its commitment to the Belgian Grand Prix by agreeing to a multi-year extension, ensuring races at the renowned Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2031. This decision follows substantial investments at the circuit, including two new grandstands and improved off-track entertainment, enhancing the experience for fans.

Last year, the Belgian Grand Prix captivated a massive crowd of 380,000 spectators, witnessing Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton secure his fifth victory at Spa. As one of the original circuits from Formula 1's 1950 championship, Spa-Francorchamps is celebrated for its unique blend of long straights and formidable fast corners, including the legendary Eau Rouge and Raidillon.

Spanning 7.004km, it holds the title of the longest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar. The track has played host to legendary drivers like Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and current stars such as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The 2025 event on July 25-27 will reintroduce the F1 Sprint, offering fans even greater racing excitement. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali praised the track and its recent developments, while local officials highlighted the economic and global promotional benefits for the region.

