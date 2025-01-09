Pau Lopez's Surprising Transfer Halt: What Happened?
Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez's transfer to Lens was canceled. The French club planned to loan him from Marseille to replace Brice Samba, now with Rennes. Lopez was on loan at Girona, who decided to retain him until January 29, an arrangement unacceptable to Lens, leading to the deal's collapse.
The anticipated transfer of Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez to Lens has been unexpectedly canceled by the French club.
Lens released a statement late Wednesday confirming that Lopez will not be joining on loan from Marseille, as initially intended to replace Brice Samba, who has since moved to Ligue 1 rival Rennes.
Currently on loan at Girona in La Liga, Lopez had completed his medical examination with Lens and was set to begin training on Thursday. However, despite a comprehensive agreement among Lens, Marseille, and Lopez, the transfer was called off after Girona informed Marseille of their decision to keep Lopez until January 29. This condition was deemed unacceptable by Lens, causing them to abandon the transfer deal.
