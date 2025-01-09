Haryana Steelers Celebrate Victory with Grand Victory Parade

The Haryana Steelers, having clinched their maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title by defeating Patna Pirates 32-23 in the final, are set to commemorate the victory with a grand Victory Parade on January 11, as announced in a PKL release. Led by Head Coach Manpreet Singh and Captain Jaideep Dahiya, the team, along with Vice Captain Rahul Sethpal, Assistant Coach Neer Gulia, and players such as Sahil, Vinay Tewatia, and Shivam Anil Patare, will parade through Haryana to share this triumphant moment with their fans.

Notable personalities like Haryana MLA Savitri Jindal, JSW Sports Founder Parth Jindal, and COO Divyanshu Singh will grace the occasion. The parade will kick off at Hisar's Jindal Overbridge from 10:30 AM, where the entire Steelers squad, joined by honorary guest Savitri Jindal, will convene at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University to engage with fans. Those attending will have the opportunity to meet their favorite athletes and capture memorable selfies.

The event will then advance towards Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University by 4:00 PM. Discussing the triumph, Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports, emphasized that winning the PKL was a tribute to the players' teamwork and determination. Similarly, Head Coach Manpreet Singh expressed, 'This victory parade is our way of thanking the fans, and we achieved this milestone due to their unwavering support.' The celebration serves not only as a mark of victory but also as a prelude to further fostering kabaddi's presence in Haryana through the inauguration of a Kabaddi Academy.

