Controversial Bundesliga Verdict: Bochum Awarded Win after Match Incident

In a significant decision, the German FA's (DFB) sports court has awarded VfL Bochum a 2-0 victory. This comes after an on-field incident saw their goalkeeper, Patrick Drewes, struck by a lighter thrown from the crowd during a Bundesliga match against Union Berlin.

The dramatic turn of events halted the game, which stood at a 1-1 draw during added time. A temporary resolution was reached with both teams agreeing to play out a draw, with Bochum forward Philipp Hofmann stepping in as goalkeeper.

Stephan Oberholz, chairing the DFB sports court session, emphasized that a match's outcome should not hinge on mutual agreements, which compromise competitive integrity. Union Berlin has the option to appeal the decision within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)