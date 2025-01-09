Controversial Bundesliga Verdict: Bochum Awarded Win after Match Incident
The German FA's sports court has granted VfL Bochum a 2-0 victory after goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was hit with a lighter thrown by fans during a clash with Union Berlin. The match, which was paused at 1-1, was initially planned to resume under a 'non-aggression pact.'
In a significant decision, the German FA's (DFB) sports court has awarded VfL Bochum a 2-0 victory. This comes after an on-field incident saw their goalkeeper, Patrick Drewes, struck by a lighter thrown from the crowd during a Bundesliga match against Union Berlin.
The dramatic turn of events halted the game, which stood at a 1-1 draw during added time. A temporary resolution was reached with both teams agreeing to play out a draw, with Bochum forward Philipp Hofmann stepping in as goalkeeper.
Stephan Oberholz, chairing the DFB sports court session, emphasized that a match's outcome should not hinge on mutual agreements, which compromise competitive integrity. Union Berlin has the option to appeal the decision within a week.
