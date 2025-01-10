Wildfires Force NBA Game Cancellation, NFL Game Still On Schedule
The NBA has postponed the Lakers vs. Hornets game due to wildfires threatening Los Angeles, while the NFL plans to proceed with the Rams' playoff game. The fires have caused major destruction, including the loss of homes belonging to prominent figures like Lakers coach JJ Redick and soccer player Ali Riley.
The NBA decided to postpone the Thursday matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets due to the relentless wildfires encroaching on the city. However, the NFL remains confident that the Los Angeles Rams' home playoff game will proceed as planned on Monday.
The wildfires, which have rapidly spread across Los Angeles, remain uncontrolled and have been just two days since their onset. Despite these circumstances, firefighters have successfully contained another blaze that threatened the Hollywood Hills.
In the meantime, the Lakers expressed their deep sorrow for the city and extended their thoughts to those affected, alongside gratitude for the first responders. Lakers' head coach JJ Redick, along with Ali Riley of Angel City FC, lost their homes to the fires. Meanwhile, the Rams maintained that their game would only be relocated if absolutely necessary, underlining their commitment to community safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
