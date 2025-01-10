Left Menu

Mascherano Rules Out Neymar Reunion with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano dismissed the possibility of signing Neymar, citing Major League Soccer's salary cap. The Brazilian forward, currently with Saudi club Al-Hilal, expressed interest in reuniting with former Barcelona teammates Messi and Suarez. However, there is no deal in place for such a move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 06:50 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 06:50 IST
Neymar

In a recent statement, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has ruled out the possibility of Neymar joining the Major League Soccer club. The former Barcelona star, now with Saudi outfit Al-Hilal, had expressed a desire to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, his former teammates from the Catalan giants.

However, Mascherano clarified that such a move is unfeasible, primarily due to the constraints posed by MLS's salary cap rules. Neymar, whose contract with Al-Hilal concludes in June, would require financial maneuvering that the league's structure simply does not allow for at this time.

While acknowledging Neymar's footballing prowess, Mascherano emphasized the practicalities of player management and team motivation, highlighting the importance of tactical and psychological readiness for his squad as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

