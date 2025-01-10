Mascherano Rules Out Neymar Reunion with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami

In a recent statement, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has ruled out the possibility of Neymar joining the Major League Soccer club. The former Barcelona star, now with Saudi outfit Al-Hilal, had expressed a desire to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, his former teammates from the Catalan giants.

However, Mascherano clarified that such a move is unfeasible, primarily due to the constraints posed by MLS's salary cap rules. Neymar, whose contract with Al-Hilal concludes in June, would require financial maneuvering that the league's structure simply does not allow for at this time.

While acknowledging Neymar's footballing prowess, Mascherano emphasized the practicalities of player management and team motivation, highlighting the importance of tactical and psychological readiness for his squad as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

