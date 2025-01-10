Left Menu

Gael Monfils: Breaking Records and Defying Age in Tennis

Gael Monfils, at 38, has become the second oldest player in over 30 years to reach an ATP Tour final, after defeating Nishesh Basavareddy in Auckland. This marks his 35th ATP Tour final, showcasing his resilience and longevity in professional tennis despite the challenge from younger players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:49 IST
Gael Monfils: Breaking Records and Defying Age in Tennis
Gael Monfils
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

French tennis star Gael Monfils is turning back the clock as he makes history in Auckland. At 38 years old, Monfils outplayed American Nishesh Basavareddy in the semifinals to clinch a spot in an ATP Tour final, becoming the second oldest to achieve this feat in over three decades.

His remarkable journey in Auckland has seen him break multiple age-related records. Earlier, Monfils became the oldest player to reach the quarterfinals and then the semifinals at the tournament, edging out tennis greats like Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer on the list of seasoned finalists.

Meanwhile, rising star Nishesh Basavareddy, just 19, has also captured attention, following in the footsteps of Reilly Opelka by advancing to an ATP Tour level semifinal on hard courts. As the spotlight remains on these two players, the tennis world eagerly awaits the outcome of the Auckland final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025