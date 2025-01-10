Gael Monfils: Breaking Records and Defying Age in Tennis

French tennis star Gael Monfils is turning back the clock as he makes history in Auckland. At 38 years old, Monfils outplayed American Nishesh Basavareddy in the semifinals to clinch a spot in an ATP Tour final, becoming the second oldest to achieve this feat in over three decades.

His remarkable journey in Auckland has seen him break multiple age-related records. Earlier, Monfils became the oldest player to reach the quarterfinals and then the semifinals at the tournament, edging out tennis greats like Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer on the list of seasoned finalists.

Meanwhile, rising star Nishesh Basavareddy, just 19, has also captured attention, following in the footsteps of Reilly Opelka by advancing to an ATP Tour level semifinal on hard courts. As the spotlight remains on these two players, the tennis world eagerly awaits the outcome of the Auckland final.

(With inputs from agencies.)