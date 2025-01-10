Thrilling Sports Highlights: Close Calls, Big Wins and Strategic Moves

In an exhilarating series of events, No. 15 Oregon narrowly defeated Ohio State with a last-minute win in a gripping college basketball showdown. Jackson Shelstad's crucial free throws sealed the victory, preceding a failed attempt by the Buckeyes that could have changed the game's outcome.

Meanwhile, in college basketball action, South Carolina Gamecocks extended their winning streak to 50 SEC games. Joyce Edwards' impressive performance played a key role in their dominant triumph over Texas A&M, showcasing depth and skill within the team.

In tennis, Jannik Sinner prepares to defend his Australian Open title amid doping controversies. With a remarkable year behind him, Taylor Fritz is focused on taking each match step-by-step. The NFL took precautionary measures by relocating a playoff game due to wildfires, showcasing the league's commitment to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)