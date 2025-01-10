Left Menu

Thrilling Sports Highlights: Close Calls, Big Wins and Strategic Moves

A thrilling roundup of recent sports news, including a close win by Oregon over Ohio State, South Carolina's 50th straight SEC victory, Jannik Sinner's Australian Open defense amidst doping allegations, NFL's game relocation due to wildfires, and more. Highlights also include Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract with the Blue Jays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:27 IST
In an exhilarating series of events, No. 15 Oregon narrowly defeated Ohio State with a last-minute win in a gripping college basketball showdown. Jackson Shelstad's crucial free throws sealed the victory, preceding a failed attempt by the Buckeyes that could have changed the game's outcome.

Meanwhile, in college basketball action, South Carolina Gamecocks extended their winning streak to 50 SEC games. Joyce Edwards' impressive performance played a key role in their dominant triumph over Texas A&M, showcasing depth and skill within the team.

In tennis, Jannik Sinner prepares to defend his Australian Open title amid doping controversies. With a remarkable year behind him, Taylor Fritz is focused on taking each match step-by-step. The NFL took precautionary measures by relocating a playoff game due to wildfires, showcasing the league's commitment to safety.

