Gulf Giants Gear Up for ILT20 Season 3: Aiming for Glory

Gulf Giants prepare for the third season of ILT20, starting January 11, with hopes of reclaiming their title. Maintaining a strong lineup, including new signings and domestic talent, the team is poised for a promising campaign under Head Coach Andy Flower and Captain James Vince.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:16 IST
Team Gulf Giants. (Picture: Gulf Giants). Image Credit: ANI

As the third season of the International League T20 (ILT20) kicks off on January 11, the Gulf Giants, one of the league's most accomplished teams, are set for another thrilling campaign. Having won the title in the inaugural season and reached the playoffs in the second, the Giants are well-positioned to reclaim their crown this year. Under the guidance of Head Coach Andy Flower and Captain James Vince, the team retains a solid mix of domestic and international players, bolstered by additions like Tim David, Tom Curran, and Tymal Mills.

The squad also features promising local talents such as Aayan Khan and Zuhaib Zubair, alongside new recruits Saghir Khan and Uzair Khan, who were instrumental in the Gulf Giants' ILT20 Development League victory last October. Aayan Khan's consistency in the bowling lineup and Zubair's impressive performances in the previous season make them key figures. Also noteworthy are middle-order batter Saghir and medium pacer Uzair, expected to deliver significant contributions.

Leading the batting order, Captain James Vince, the league's top scorer, will be supported by powerful hitters like Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Jordan Cox. New entrant Adam Lyth adds experience, while Chris Jordan spearheads the bowling attack alongside Tymal Mills. The all-rounder trio of Tom Curran, Rehan Ahmed, and Dominic Drakes is anticipated to provide depth across all departments. The Gulf Giants will face Sharjah Warriorz in their opening match at the Dubai International Stadium on January 12, confident of maintaining their dominance from last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

