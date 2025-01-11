Left Menu

Durban's Super Giants Edge Pretoria Capitals in Nail-biting SA20 Opener

In an exhilarating SA20 season opener, Durban’s Super Giants triumphed over Pretoria Capitals by just two runs. Despite stunning performances from Will Jacks and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, DSG's strategic bowling, led by Noor Ahmad, turned the tide to secure a thrilling victory at just 207 for six.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:19 IST
Durban's Super Giants Edge Pretoria Capitals in Nail-biting SA20 Opener
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a nail-biting SA20 season opener, Durban's Super Giants emerged victorious over Pretoria Capitals by a mere two runs in a high-scoring affair.

Despite formidable efforts from Will Jacks, who scored a rapid 35-ball 64, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, amassing 89 off just 43 balls, the Capitals fell short, finishing at 207 for six.

The victory was secured by DSG's strategic bowling, with Noor Ahmad spearheading the attack, dismissing both set batters in quick succession and turning the game in DSG's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025