Durban's Super Giants Edge Pretoria Capitals in Nail-biting SA20 Opener

In a nail-biting SA20 season opener, Durban's Super Giants emerged victorious over Pretoria Capitals by a mere two runs in a high-scoring affair.

Despite formidable efforts from Will Jacks, who scored a rapid 35-ball 64, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, amassing 89 off just 43 balls, the Capitals fell short, finishing at 207 for six.

The victory was secured by DSG's strategic bowling, with Noor Ahmad spearheading the attack, dismissing both set batters in quick succession and turning the game in DSG's favor.

