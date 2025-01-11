Shaun Pollock Advocates for Bowlers' Leeway Amid Cricket's Changing Dynamics
Shaun Pollock, former South African cricketer, suggests revising wide ball rules to favor bowlers amid increasing batter innovations. As a member of the ICC Cricket Committee, he's working to balance the game. Additionally, Pollock highlights the growth of SA20, leveraging player experience, and balancing national duty with franchise commitments.
- Country:
- South Africa
Shaun Pollock, the iconic South African cricketer, is on a mission to see changes in modern cricket. As part of the ICC Cricket Committee, Pollock advocates for revising rules to allow bowlers more leeway with wides, especially as batters tend to make late movements to disrupt their line and length.
Pollock shared his insights at the SA20 event, noting the league's growth and its critical role in energizing South African cricket. He praised the tournament's development while stressing the importance of leveraging players' experience in subcontinent conditions for upcoming tournaments, such as the Champions Trophy.
Additionally, Pollock addressed the balance between international obligations and lucrative T20 league opportunities. While he understands the financial incentives, Pollock emphasized his hope that players prioritize national duties when possible but acknowledged the practicalities of career earnings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaun Pollock
- cricket
- ICC
- wides
- SA20
- South Africa
- T20
- bowlers
- international cricket
- franchise leagues
ALSO READ
Rain Delays Crucial Test Match: South Africa vs. Pakistan
High Stakes: South Africa's WTC Final Hopes Hang by a Thread
Arshdeep Singh Nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year
Tailenders Triumph: South Africa's Dramatic Test Victory Over Pakistan
Rabada's Batting Heroics Secure Thrilling Victory for South Africa