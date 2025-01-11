Left Menu

Shaun Pollock Advocates for Bowlers' Leeway Amid Cricket's Changing Dynamics

Shaun Pollock, former South African cricketer, suggests revising wide ball rules to favor bowlers amid increasing batter innovations. As a member of the ICC Cricket Committee, he's working to balance the game. Additionally, Pollock highlights the growth of SA20, leveraging player experience, and balancing national duty with franchise commitments.

Durban | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:20 IST
Shaun Pollock, the iconic South African cricketer, is on a mission to see changes in modern cricket. As part of the ICC Cricket Committee, Pollock advocates for revising rules to allow bowlers more leeway with wides, especially as batters tend to make late movements to disrupt their line and length.

Pollock shared his insights at the SA20 event, noting the league's growth and its critical role in energizing South African cricket. He praised the tournament's development while stressing the importance of leveraging players' experience in subcontinent conditions for upcoming tournaments, such as the Champions Trophy.

Additionally, Pollock addressed the balance between international obligations and lucrative T20 league opportunities. While he understands the financial incentives, Pollock emphasized his hope that players prioritize national duties when possible but acknowledged the practicalities of career earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

