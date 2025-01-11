Maharashtra and Karnataka Excel to Seal Vijay Hazare Semi-Final Spots
Maharashtra and Karnataka secured semi-final spots in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 with standout performances from Arshin Kulkarni and Devdutt Padikkal. Maharashtra defeated Punjab thanks to Kulkarni's century, while Karnataka triumphed over Baroda, driven by Padikkal's stellar batting. Both teams displayed commanding play in their respective quarterfinal matches.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra and Karnataka have advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy after impressive victories on Saturday. Maharashtra's batsman, Arshin Kulkarni, and Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal each scored centuries, steering their teams to triumph in the quarterfinals.
In a gripping match at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium, Maharashtra overcame early setbacks against Punjab. After losing key players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Siddhesh Veer early on, Kulkarni and Ankit Bawne stabilized the innings. Their 145-run partnership was pivotal, and a late surge from Nikhil Naik helped Maharashtra post a competitive 275/6. Punjab, in reply, struggled and were dismissed for 205, with Maharashtra's bowlers performing collectively.
In the second quarterfinal at Vadodara's Moti Bagh Stadium, Karnataka faced Baroda. Despite an early blow to Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal's century anchored Karnataka's innings, reaching 281/8. Baroda fought back with Shashwat Rawat's century but fell short in the last over, all out for 276. Karnataka's bowlers delivered a crucial performance to seal their place in the semi-finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan Shines in United Cup Quarterfinals with Rybakina's Stellar Performance
Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz Lift U.S. into United Cup Quarterfinals
Naomi Osaka Advances to Auckland Quarterfinals in Style
Rising Stars Shine: Quarterfinals at ITF J300 Event
Emerging Tennis Talents Shine at ITF J300 Event Quarterfinals