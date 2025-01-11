Left Menu

Maharashtra and Karnataka Excel to Seal Vijay Hazare Semi-Final Spots

Maharashtra and Karnataka secured semi-final spots in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 with standout performances from Arshin Kulkarni and Devdutt Padikkal. Maharashtra defeated Punjab thanks to Kulkarni's century, while Karnataka triumphed over Baroda, driven by Padikkal's stellar batting. Both teams displayed commanding play in their respective quarterfinal matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:03 IST
Maharashtra and Karnataka Excel to Seal Vijay Hazare Semi-Final Spots
Arshin Kulkarni. (Photo: X/@BCCIdomestic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra and Karnataka have advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy after impressive victories on Saturday. Maharashtra's batsman, Arshin Kulkarni, and Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal each scored centuries, steering their teams to triumph in the quarterfinals.

In a gripping match at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium, Maharashtra overcame early setbacks against Punjab. After losing key players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Siddhesh Veer early on, Kulkarni and Ankit Bawne stabilized the innings. Their 145-run partnership was pivotal, and a late surge from Nikhil Naik helped Maharashtra post a competitive 275/6. Punjab, in reply, struggled and were dismissed for 205, with Maharashtra's bowlers performing collectively.

In the second quarterfinal at Vadodara's Moti Bagh Stadium, Karnataka faced Baroda. Despite an early blow to Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal's century anchored Karnataka's innings, reaching 281/8. Baroda fought back with Shashwat Rawat's century but fell short in the last over, all out for 276. Karnataka's bowlers delivered a crucial performance to seal their place in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025