Aston Villa's Asensio Strikes Propel Team to Historic FA Cup Quarterfinals

Spanish striker Marco Asensio's brace sent Aston Villa into the FA Cup quarterfinals after defeating Cardiff City 2-0. The win marked Villa's first quarterfinal appearance in a decade, with Asensio proving his worth once again following his January arrival from PSG.

Aston Villa secured a spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time in ten years, thanks to Marco Asensio's clinical performance.

The Spanish forward, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, scored twice as Villa defeated Cardiff City 2-0 at Villa Park.

Cardiff, who haven't won at Villa Park since 1954, struggled to mount any significant challenge.

