Jonty Rhodes Lauds India's Youth Empowerment Initiatives at Delhi Dialogue

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, acclaimed for his prowess on the cricket field, met with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' in Delhi on Saturday. Rhodes lauded India's initiative to promote inclusivity and empower its youth during the event.

Highlighting the unique platform provided to young Indians, Rhodes expressed his admiration, stating, "This is incredible for me because a lot of governments talk about inclusivity and taking ideas from the communities, but the fact that the youth in India has the opportunity to present their ideas to the Prime Minister, I don't think this happens in too many countries, so I am really blown away by it."

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to revamp the traditional National Youth Festival. It aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day call to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and offers a platform to realize their visions for a progressive India.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025, tomorrow at around 10 AM, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on National Youth Day, commemorating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. He will engage in activities to inspire and empower future leaders. Young innovators will present PowerPoint presentations on ten thematic areas pivotal to India's growth before the Prime Minister.

These presentations, reflecting innovative solutions proposed by young leaders, aim to tackle some of India's most pressing challenges. The Prime Minister will also unveil a collection of the best essays written by participants on the ten themes. The themes include technology, sustainability, women's empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

A total of 3,000 dynamic and motivated youth have been selected for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, following the Viksit Bharat Challenge—a merit-based multi-level selection process identifying vibrant young voices from across the nation. The process involved three stages, attracting participants aged 15 - 29 years. The initial stage, Viksit Bharat Quiz, was conducted in 12 languages, amassing participation from around 30 lakh young minds.

(With inputs from agencies.)