Thrills and Challenges Unfold at Dakar Rally Stage Six

Henk Lategan's lead in the Dakar Rally narrows as Yazeed Al-Rajhi gains ground despite car issues. Joao Ferreira and Guillaume de Mevius finish first and second in stage six. Nasser Al-Attiyah ranks fourth overall, with Ricky Brabec claiming a motorcycle stage win, enhancing his position substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:39 IST
The Dakar Rally continues to thrill as Henk Lategan's lead shrinks to just over seven minutes, with Yazeed Al-Rajhi closing the gap despite facing mechanical issues. Stage six was dominated by Mini's Guillaume de Mevius and Joao Ferreira, who crossed the finish line first in Saudi Arabia.

Five-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah, after being penalized in an earlier stage, finished third and now sits in fourth overall. He spoke of the challenging nature of the route from Ha'il to Al Duwadimi, emphasizing the strategic approach taken during the difficult dunes.

In the motorcycle category, Ricky Brabec celebrated a stage win, narrowing his deficit to leader Daniel Sanders. Brabec's sportsmanship was evident when he signaled for help upon seeing Ross Branch crash, ensuring the injured competitor received prompt medical care.

