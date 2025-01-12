Jessica Pegula Plays Smart: The Recovery Decision Paying Off

American tennis player Jessica Pegula's decision to allow herself additional recovery time for a knee injury appears to have been a wise move as she prepares for the Australian Open. Pegula reached the final of the tune-up tournament in Adelaide, demonstrating readiness despite previous setbacks.

Having sustained the knee injury during the WTA's Asian tournament swing, Pegula managed the issue until withdrawing from the season finale in Saudi Arabia. The demanding indoor surfaces exacerbated the condition, requiring careful management, which she detailed to reporters in Melbourne.

Pegula, ranked seventh, will kick off her campaign against Maya Joint on Monday. Skipping the Brisbane International for extra preparation time, she showed impressive form in Adelaide, despite an eventual final loss to Madison Keys. Her decision now seems pragmatic in retrospect.

