Jessica Pegula Plays Smart: The Recovery Decision Paying Off

Jessica Pegula is confident that taking an extra week to recover from a knee injury has benefited her as she enters the Australian Open. After advancing to the final in Adelaide, Pegula feels prepared to compete despite the challenges faced during the WTA's Asian swing of tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:05 IST
American tennis player Jessica Pegula's decision to allow herself additional recovery time for a knee injury appears to have been a wise move as she prepares for the Australian Open. Pegula reached the final of the tune-up tournament in Adelaide, demonstrating readiness despite previous setbacks.

Having sustained the knee injury during the WTA's Asian tournament swing, Pegula managed the issue until withdrawing from the season finale in Saudi Arabia. The demanding indoor surfaces exacerbated the condition, requiring careful management, which she detailed to reporters in Melbourne.

Pegula, ranked seventh, will kick off her campaign against Maya Joint on Monday. Skipping the Brisbane International for extra preparation time, she showed impressive form in Adelaide, despite an eventual final loss to Madison Keys. Her decision now seems pragmatic in retrospect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

