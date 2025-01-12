Kei Nishikori Triumphs: A Comeback Story

Kei Nishikori, a Japanese tennis sensation, has made a triumphant return to the Australian Open after a four-year hiatus marked by injuries. On Sunday, Nishikori emerged victorious in a challenging five-set match against Brazilian opponent Thiago Monteiro, showcasing his relentless spirit and skill.

Nishikori, a former top-five player, managed to save two match points despite being two sets down. Under the guidance of Swedish coach Thomas Johansson, he has been working his way back up the tennis ladder, recently reaching the finals at the Hong Kong Open. His victory on Sunday is a testament to his resilience and perseverance.

The match, which lasted over four hours, thrilled fans as Nishikori displayed impressive forehand winners, reminiscent of his prime days. Looking forward, he faces either Australian Christopher O'Connell or American Tommy Paul, with newfound confidence and support from his fans fueling his journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)