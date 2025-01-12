Left Menu

Kei Nishikori Triumphs: A Comeback Story

Kei Nishikori, battling injuries, returned to the Australian Open after a four-year absence to triumph in a five-set match against Thiago Monteiro. Once a top-five player, Nishikori's perseverance led to a victory, assisted by coach Thomas Johansson, as he seeks to reclaim his former tennis glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:14 IST
Kei Nishikori Triumphs: A Comeback Story

Kei Nishikori, a Japanese tennis sensation, has made a triumphant return to the Australian Open after a four-year hiatus marked by injuries. On Sunday, Nishikori emerged victorious in a challenging five-set match against Brazilian opponent Thiago Monteiro, showcasing his relentless spirit and skill.

Nishikori, a former top-five player, managed to save two match points despite being two sets down. Under the guidance of Swedish coach Thomas Johansson, he has been working his way back up the tennis ladder, recently reaching the finals at the Hong Kong Open. His victory on Sunday is a testament to his resilience and perseverance.

The match, which lasted over four hours, thrilled fans as Nishikori displayed impressive forehand winners, reminiscent of his prime days. Looking forward, he faces either Australian Christopher O'Connell or American Tommy Paul, with newfound confidence and support from his fans fueling his journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025