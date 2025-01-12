Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka's Stellar Start at Australian Open 2023

Aryna Sabalenka launched her Australian Open title defence with a commanding 6-3 6-2 victory over Sloane Stephens. Displaying power hitting, Sabalenka overcame an erratic start, leveraging her strong forehand to secure a 15th consecutive hard court Grand Slam win. She next faces Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:06 IST
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her Australian Open campaign with a decisive 6-3, 6-2 win against Sloane Stephens.

Despite initial setbacks in the first set, Sabalenka showcased her signature power hitting, improving her hard court Grand Slam winning streak to 15 matches.

She is set to compete against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

