Aryna Sabalenka's Stellar Start at Australian Open 2023

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her Australian Open campaign with a decisive 6-3, 6-2 win against Sloane Stephens.

Despite initial setbacks in the first set, Sabalenka showcased her signature power hitting, improving her hard court Grand Slam winning streak to 15 matches.

She is set to compete against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the next round.

