Barcelona's Triumphant Comeback in Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 5-2 in a thrilling Spanish Super Cup final. Despite an early setback, Barcelona's dominant first-half performance, including goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Alejandro Balde, secured a record-extending 15th trophy. Wojciech Szczesny's red card didn't hinder their victory.

Updated: 13-01-2025 04:07 IST
Barcelona delivered a stunning comeback to defeat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Overcoming an early goal from French forward Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona's drive saw them net four goals in the first half, securing their 15th Super Cup trophy. Despite the setback of losing goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to a red card, Barcelona maintained control.

Key performances came from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Alejandro Balde, who all scored before halftime, setting a solid foundation for victory. Hansi Flick expressed satisfaction with the team's performance in his post-match press conference, noting how they capitalized on Real Madrid's errors.

Real Madrid's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, admitted the poor play in the first half was detrimental. The Spanish giants were unable to harness their previous successes, having won the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup earlier in the campaign.

