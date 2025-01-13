Left Menu

Thrills and Triumphs Await at the India Open Super 750

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lead India's largest contingent at the India Open Super 750. The former world No. 1 doubles champions seek to improve on last year's performance amidst tough competition. The tournament also marks PV Sindhu's return and features top global competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:53 IST
Thrills and Triumphs Await at the India Open Super 750
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

The spotlight is firmly on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they spearhead the host nation's largest contingent at the prestigious India Open Super 750, starting Tuesday.

Having opened the 2025 season on a high note, the duo reached the semifinals at the Malaysia Super 1000. Despite not making waves at the Paris Olympics, they've consistently been India's top performers, advancing into late rounds in major tournaments. Their opening match will pit them against Malaysia's Wei Chong Man and Kai Wun Tee, with a view to surpass last year's runner-up position. Stiff competition looms large, with participation from top-seed global contenders such as China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu returns to action, having missed the Kuala Lumpur opener due to her wedding, now rejuvenated by a win at the Syed Modi International. Lakshya Sen, fresh off a commendable performance at the Kings Cup, seeks redemption after an early Malaysia exit. The tournament has attracted elite talent, including Olympic gold medallists Viktor Axelsen and An Se Young, promising high-level matches at the iconic KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025