Thrills and Triumphs Await at the India Open Super 750

The spotlight is firmly on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they spearhead the host nation's largest contingent at the prestigious India Open Super 750, starting Tuesday.

Having opened the 2025 season on a high note, the duo reached the semifinals at the Malaysia Super 1000. Despite not making waves at the Paris Olympics, they've consistently been India's top performers, advancing into late rounds in major tournaments. Their opening match will pit them against Malaysia's Wei Chong Man and Kai Wun Tee, with a view to surpass last year's runner-up position. Stiff competition looms large, with participation from top-seed global contenders such as China's Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu returns to action, having missed the Kuala Lumpur opener due to her wedding, now rejuvenated by a win at the Syed Modi International. Lakshya Sen, fresh off a commendable performance at the Kings Cup, seeks redemption after an early Malaysia exit. The tournament has attracted elite talent, including Olympic gold medallists Viktor Axelsen and An Se Young, promising high-level matches at the iconic KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

