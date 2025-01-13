Priyanka Ingle Poised to Lead India in Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025

As the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 approaches, Priyanka Ingle, the captain of India's women's team, exudes enthusiasm and determination. The event, launching at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, marks a historic occasion with Ingle at the helm. Hailing from Maharashtra, Ingle's remarkable career in Kho Kho has prepared her for this leadership role, a responsibility she embraces with gratitude.

Discussing the formidable preparations her team has undertaken, Ingle highlighted the intensive training regimen. "For a month, we have practiced day and night, focusing on fitness in the mornings and honing skills on the field in the evenings," she said. With guidance from their coaches, India's players are ready for the World Cup's new dynamics, including reduced team sizes and a smaller field.

The 2025 competition features 20 men's and 19 women's teams worldwide, a testament to Kho Kho's growing international appeal. The Indian men's team, led by Pratik Waikar, will open their campaign against Nepal, while Ingle's squad faces South Korea. Both teams aim for top group placements to advance to the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)