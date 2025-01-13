Thrilling Day at the Australian Open: Upsets and Victories Galore!
The second day of the Australian Open saw stunning performances, with Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula, and Ajla Tomljanovic among the winners. Thanasi Kokkinakis fought through a grueling four-hour match, while Victoria Azarenka faced a surprising defeat. A rain-free day ensured uninterrupted and exciting tennis action.
The Australian Open's second day was marked by exhilarating performances and unexpected upsets. Carlos Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, showcased his prowess with a decisive victory over Alexander Shevchenko.
Australia's own Thanasi Kokkinakis endured a four-hour battle against Roman Safiullin, ultimately advancing to the second round in front of an electrifying home crowd. Meanwhile, Swiss Belinda Bencic made headlines by defeating Latvian 16th seed Jelena Ostapenko.
The weather, in stark contrast to the rain-soaked first day, was bright and sunny, allowing uninterrupted play at Melbourne Park, where local hope Ajla Tomljanovic and American Jessica Pegula also secured their spots in the next round.
