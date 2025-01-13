Charlie Dalin Eyes Record-Breaking Vendee Globe Victory

Charlie Dalin is on the verge of achieving a record-breaking victory in the prestigious Vendee Globe challenge. Expected to finish at Les Sables-d'Olonne early on Tuesday morning, Dalin is currently less than 160 nautical miles away from the finish line.

The skipper of Macif Sante Prévoyance has maintained a strong lead over his closest competitor, Yoann Richomme, who trails by nearly 178 nautical miles. Dalin's potential victory comes nearly 64 days after departing on this challenging solo, non-stop circumnavigation, putting him on track to surpass the previous course record set by Armel Le Cléac'h.

Throughout the race, Dalin demonstrated remarkable skill and endurance, regaining the lead in the Southern Ocean and maintaining it during the Atlantic ascent. As Dalin approaches the finish line, competitors Richomme and Sebastien Simon continue to battle mechanical issues, while Violette Dorange, the race's youngest competitor, faces her own set of challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)